KIWIGO Market Cap Hits $416,850.78 (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $416,850.78 and approximately $56,351.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KIWIGO Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

KIWIGO Coin Trading

