MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,690 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 126.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.