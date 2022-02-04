MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,082 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $111.86 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average of $134.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

