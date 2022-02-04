11,900 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

TRMB opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.18 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.