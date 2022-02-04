ConocoPhillips (COP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on March 1st

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy producer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by 68.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $92.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

