Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.78%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

