Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,191,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,410,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Good Works II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWII. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,403,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,641,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GWII opened at $9.80 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

