Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,755,818 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,755,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.59% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,230,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,397,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRON opened at $9.95 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

