Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,592 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

