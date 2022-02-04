Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.33. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,470.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after buying an additional 72,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

