Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Lifted by Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATA. National Bankshares upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.17.

TSE:ATA opened at C$49.85 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$25.37 and a 1 year high of C$53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.42.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

