Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 81,091 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.19% of IDT worth $56,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth approximately $14,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 30.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 78.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDT opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $370.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

