Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,305 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Discovery by 96.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

