Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 316,900 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Waste Connections worth $64,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 251,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 18.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 94,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 48.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WCN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $123.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.