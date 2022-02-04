Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 226,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,225,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,607,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 568,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

FLL opened at $8.07 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $276.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,838 shares of company stock worth $157,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

