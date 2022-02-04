Analysts Set Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT at $11.30

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

OUKPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.81) to €11.60 ($13.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

