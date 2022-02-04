GXChain (GXC) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003893 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $109.40 million and $13.23 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002718 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000261 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain's total supply is 99,959,248 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

