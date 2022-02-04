Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.13 EPS.

NYSE FTV opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

