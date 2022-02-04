Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives $109.00 Average PT from Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEOXF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($122.47) to €108.00 ($121.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

