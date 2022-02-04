Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Down 16.1% in January

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SLAB stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.82.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

