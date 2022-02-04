Oppenheimer Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $55.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 124.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

NYSE SNAP opened at $24.50 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,246 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,370,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

