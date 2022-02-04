Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after buying an additional 386,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ciena by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after buying an additional 379,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.