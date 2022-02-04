Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,923 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

