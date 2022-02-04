Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,924 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 66,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

