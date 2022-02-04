Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

