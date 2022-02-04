Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Magnite worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Magnite by 10.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

MGNI opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.80 and a beta of 2.28. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

