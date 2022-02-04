TELUS (TU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE:TU opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TELUS stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.