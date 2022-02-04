Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.94. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 30,707 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$175.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60.

Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Highway project located in northeast Ontario. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 526 single and 210 boundary cell claims for a total area of approximately 17,326.4 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

