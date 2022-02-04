Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.67

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.67 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 154.88 ($2.08). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 152 ($2.04), with a volume of 56,629 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The company has a market capitalization of £202.01 million and a P/E ratio of 25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Trifast’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Clare Foster sold 35,219 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £49,306.60 ($66,290.13).

Trifast Company Profile (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

