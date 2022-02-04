James Hardie Industries (JHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Sunday, February 6th.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.20 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. On average, analysts expect James Hardie Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

JHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

