Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.69

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$85.69 and traded as low as C$80.72. Cogeco shares last traded at C$81.35, with a volume of 26,879 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGO. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.58.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$745.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 10.0399375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

