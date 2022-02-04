Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. On average, analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APDN opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

APDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

