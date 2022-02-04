SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

