KeyCorp Weighs in on Regal Rexnord Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of RRX opened at $160.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.74. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

