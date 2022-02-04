Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.