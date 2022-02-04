FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.06.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

RY opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 59.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after buying an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

