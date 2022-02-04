Glencore plc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,855.50.

GLNCY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Glencore has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

