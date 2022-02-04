Saurabh Saha Acquires 5,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00.

Shares of CNTA opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

