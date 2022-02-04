Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

