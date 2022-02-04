Maryland Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE WM opened at $146.43 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

