National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in National Vision were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $2,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $9,326,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

