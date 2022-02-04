Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY22 guidance to $12.80-13.00 EPS.

BDX stock opened at $270.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $272.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.86.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

