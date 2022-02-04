Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.