Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.