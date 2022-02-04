TheStreet Upgrades Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) to C

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of MHLD stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $234.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter.
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.