Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,925 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

