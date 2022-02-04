Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 230.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,133 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of FOX by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FOX by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 43,667 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FOX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

