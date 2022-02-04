Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 26,675 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.