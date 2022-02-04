Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Affinity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Affinity Bancshares news, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $62,105.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,431.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,929 shares of company stock worth $221,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

