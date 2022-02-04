Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.92. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE:BBU opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

