Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

